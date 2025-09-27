UP: Man strangles younger brother to death during drunken brawl in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his younger brother to death after a drunken brawl in here, police said on Saturday.

Dhampur Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Pandey said Ravi Saini and his younger brother Monu (26) were fighting after consuming alcohol in Pahadi Darwaza locality on Friday night. In a fit of rage, Ravi strangled his younger brother.

Later, the family members took Monu to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have arrested the accused.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ