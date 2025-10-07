UP: Man stripped, beaten over suspicion of mobile theft

Hardoi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was brutally beaten, stripped and attacked with a knife here by some people, who alleged that he was involved in mobile theft, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, they said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday in Sadiyapur village under the Bilgram police station area when Anuj Shukla was returning home from his fields.

"Shivsagar, Anil Kumar, Rinku and Sanjay stopped me on the way, alleging that I was involved in mobile theft. Anil and Rinku were carrying sticks, while Shivsagar had a knife. They verbally abused me and then started beating me with fists and sticks. Shivsagar attacked me with a knife and inflicted wounds on my stomach and thighs," Shukla alleged.

The attackers continued to beat him, tore his sacred thread, stripped him, and later tied his hands while continuing the assault, he claimed.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and two of the accused have been arrested so far.

Further investigation is underway, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Martand Prakash Singh said.