UP: Man succumbs to injuries after brutal thrashing, gunshot injury in Budaun; 7 booked

Budaun (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A man was brutally beaten with sticks and later shot in the leg over an old enmity in a village here on Tuesday morning, police said. He succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

Police have registered a case against seven men in the matter.

According to police, the victim, Suresh Keshav (26), was working in his field around 8 am, when a group of armed men attacked him.

“They thrashed him so severely that his hands and legs were fractured. When villagers rushed to the spot, the assailants opened fire, injuring him in the leg and fled," a senior police officer said.

Suresh’s brother Shankar Singh, in his complaint, accused Satish Chandra alias Happu, Nikhil, Sagun, Mahesh Chaudhary and Robin and with two unidentified "conspirators" of orchestrating the assault.

Singh claimed the accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police.

The grievously injured Suresh was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to a medical college, where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hirdesh Katheria said, "A case has been registered against seven people under relevant sections. Suresh's post-mortem has been conducted and multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused. They will be nabbed soon."