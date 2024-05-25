UP: Man, suspect in rape-murder case, found hanging from tree

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 25 (PTI) A man, who is suspected of raping and murdering a woman here, was found hanging from a tree at a village in the adjoining Philibhit district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, they have accessed two videos purportedly showing the deceased, Shubham Shukla, where he claims that both the deaths are suicides as they were in love but could not be together as he was married.

"This morning we received information that a man named Shubham Shukla was found hanging from a neem tree in the forest of Padaria village under Puranpur police station in Pilibhit district," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

On Friday, the body of a 22-year-old woman was found at a hotel room here.

According to the FIR, the deceased had checked in the hotel, located in Kotwali police station area, with Shukla, a resident of Pilibhit.

A hotel staff found the body of the woman, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital here, on Friday morning while Shukla was missing, the FIR said.

SP Meena said that in one of the videos accessed by them, Shukla is seen standing next to the woman's body. He claims in the video that they were in love but as he is married, they cannot get married and, therefore, the woman suggested that they should commit suicide and that's what they are doing, he said.

"We both were in love and that is why we have taken this step...There is no fault of anyone else," Shukla allegedly says in the video, according to the police.

The family members of the deceased nurse on Friday had filed a case against Shukla and others alleging murder after gang-rape, the police said without elaborating on the others accused in the case.

The local police have formed three teams to investigate the matter and have also sought help of the Pilibhit police in the case.

The other video accessed by the police was allegedly made by Shukla before he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the tree.

SP Meena said that before his death, Shukla made another video and sent it to his step-brother Bantu's mobile phone.

In this video, Shukla says that the police should not harass anyone as "whatever we both have done is of our own free will. There is no fault of anyone in this," the SP said.

He also addresses his mother in the video and says "I could not keep the dignity of your womb," SP Meena said.

The Puranpur police has sent Shukla's body for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN BHJ BHJ