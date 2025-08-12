UP man swept in flood spent night on tree, rescued in morning

Moradabad (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Swept in a flood, Sambhal native Satpal spent the entire night of August 9 clinging to a eucalyptus tree with no working phone to call for help.

He was rescued the next morning when his brother, Veerpal, informed the police.

According to police, 22-year-old Satpal, a native of Maitra village in Sambhal, had swept away near a bridge on the Ramganga Tiver at Rajherha.

"Before his mobile was switched off, Satyapal informed the family that he was sitting on a tree branch in the forest," a statement said.

When he received the SOS, Mudhapande Police Station SHO rushed to the spot with a team of SDRF and local divers, and rescued Satpal.

Police have appealed to the general public not to go unnecessarily towards flooded or waterlogged areas.

It also asked the people to be cautious near rivers and drains, and in case of any emergency, contact UP-112, the statement said.