UP: Man swindled of Rs 1.5 lakh, jewelery on promise of marriage; 3 held

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, her husband, and mother were arrested for allegedly duping a man in Rajasthan of Rs 1.5 lakh and jewelery under the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the victim, Ramesh Kumar from Rajasthan's Jalore district, had filed a complaint alleging that he had been cheated under the guise of marriage.

He alleged that a woman, promising to marry him, had duped him of cash and jewellery.

Subsequently, Rani Kumari (23), her husband Ravi Ranjan Maurya (26), and her mother Maya Devi (50) were arrested. During interrogation, they confessed to fleeing with around Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, besides ornaments, the SP said.

The three accused were caught while heading towards Robertsganj in Sonbhadra to sell the stolen jewellery, the officer said.

According to the police, a mangalsutra, an anklet, and Rs 9,500 in cash were recovered from the accused. Further probe is underway.