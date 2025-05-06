UP man taken into custody for critically injuring wife and killing her lover with spade

Gonda (UP), May 6 (PTI) A man has been taken into custody here after he critically injured his wife and killed her paramour with a spade after finding them in a compromising position, police said on Tuesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat, the incident occurred late on Monday night at a rented house near Jaipuria School under Dehat police station limits in Gonda district.

ASP Rawat said the accused Mohammad Rizwan, a resident of Pathwalia, was living with his wife Majia in a rented accommodation. Rizwan was reportedly friends with 38-year-old Sarvesh Pandey alias Guddu, a resident of Afeem Kothi area in Civil Lines. Over time, Sarvesh and Majia developed an affair.

Police said after Rizwan had dinner and went to sleep on Monday night, Sarvesh visited the house to meet Majia. Rizwan, who woke up at night, found the two in an objectionable position. Enraged, he attacked them with a spade kept inside the house.

Sarvesh died on the spot, while Majia sustained grievous injuries. She was rushed to the medical college, but was later referred to a Lucknow hospital as her condition remained critical, the ASP said.

He said a murder case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sarvesh's father.

Rizwan has been taken into custody and Sarvesh's body has been sent for post-mortem. The situation at the crime scene remains under control, he added.