UP: Man, teenage girl end life by jumping in front of train

Mirzapur/Bhadohi (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A man and a 16-year-old girl ended their lives by jumping in front of a train at Katka railway crossing in Mirzapur district on Saturday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kachwa Police Station Ram Swaroop Verma said the deceased has been identified as Lavkush Kumar (18) and Nandini (16).

"The duo were in a relationship against the wishes of their families," the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD