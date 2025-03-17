UP: Man thrashed with shoes on panchayat's order for eve-teasing woman in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 17 (PTI) A village panchayat here allegedly ordered an elderly man to be thrashed with shoes after he was accused of eve-teasing a 30-year-old woman, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Mahavalipur, Charthawal area on Saturday when the woman had gone to relieve herself, and the 60-year-old accused, Tiratpal, allegedly harassed her, they said.

Following her complaint, the local panchayat convened and directed that Tiratpal be punished by being hit with shoes twice, locals claimed.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, purportedly shows an elderly man striking another man with shoes.

Police have registered a case against Tiratpal under Section 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the woman's complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Dhangar confirmed that an FIR has been filed and that the accused is currently absconding.

"We are searching for him. However, no official complaint regarding the panchayat's decision has been received," he told PTI. PTI COR ABN OZ OZ