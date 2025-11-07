UP: Man thrashes wife to dead over illicit affair suspicion

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A man allegedly thrashed his wife to death as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in a village under Puranpur police station limits. During an argument, Ram Bahadur reportedly lost his temper and struck his wife Anita Devi (32) on the head with a stick, leaving her critically injured.

According to the family members, Anita fell unconscious and was being taken to the district hospital, but she died on the way.

Puranpur SHO Pawan Pandey said police reached the spot, collected evidence, and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against the absconding husband, and efforts are underway to arrest him. PTI COR CDN NB NB