UP: Man throws pregnant partner out of moving vehicle for refusing abortion

Kushinagar (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly thrown out of a moving car on a highway here by her partner for refusing to undergo an abortion, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Madhuriya Inter College under the Turkapatti police station limits.

The victim, a native of Kolkata, alleged that her partner, identified as Amjad Ali, with the help of his friend, pushed her out of the car after an argument.

"She said she was in a relationship with the accused for about two years and was two months pregnant. The accused was pressuring her to undergo an abortion," Turkapatti police station SHO Swatantra Dev Singh said.

According to the police, the woman came to Kushinagar to work with an orchestra group and met with Amjad during that period. On Friday, he was allegedly taking her to Fazilnagar in a car for an abortion when she resisted, following which she was assaulted and pushed out of the moving vehicle.

"She has not suffered any serious injuries. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned," the SHO said, adding that further action will be taken based on the complaint after investigation.