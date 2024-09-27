UP: Man throws stones at passengers of running train to get them to drop phones, arrested

Prayagraj, Sep 27 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have jointly arrested a man who allegedly threw stones at the Seemanchal Express to get passengers near the doors to drop their phones, officials said on Friday.

Mohammed Shameem alias Golu on Monday allegedly threw stones at passengers of the train near the Yamuna Bridge, injuring a person, they said.

GRP Superintendent Abhishek Yadav said Shameem was arrested on Thursday. An FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 153 and 147 of the Railway Act, he said.

"The accused was apprehended on the banks of the Gaughat railway line. During interrogation, Shameem admitted to throwing stones at passengers sitting near the train doors, with the intention of causing them to drop their mobile phones, which he planned to steal," he said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Mohammed Shameem, who is around 27 years old, is a resident of Unchvaghadi in the Prayagraj Cantt area and has multiple cases registered against him at the GRP station, the official added. PTI RAJ KIS SKY SKY