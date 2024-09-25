UP: Man tied to electric pole, beaten, after brother elopes with woman

Badaun (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A man was tied to an electric pole and beaten with sticks after his younger brother allegedly eloped with a woman here, police said on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The victim was identified as Arshad Hussain, a resident of the Arela area, police said.

According to police, Arshad's younger brother, Amir, had eloped with a woman from the same area a few days ago and had gotten married. However, the woman's family was upset with the union.

"On Tuesday night, the accused party surrounded Arshad while he was going to his house in the locality and caught him. They took him hostage to their house where he was beaten up with sticks, belts, kicks and punches," a police officer said.

"Arshad was tied to an electric pole on the roadside and beaten in the morning. He was brought to the police station while being beaten on the way too. He was injured and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment," the official added.

Dataganj Police Circle Officer KK Tiwari said this case stems from an "old rivalry", due to which the youth was tied to an electric pole and beaten brutally.

"An FIR has been registered against nine people under relevant sections in the entire matter and three people have been taken into custody," Tiwari said.

Further proceedings are underway, raids are being conducted in search of other people, he added.