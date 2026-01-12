UP: Man tied to pole, assaulted over suspicion after charred monkey carcass found at religious site

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A man, presumed to be of mentally ill, was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten by locals after a partially-charred carcass of a monkey was found at a religious place here, police said on Monday, as a purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Jalal Nagar locality under Sadar Bazar police station limits after the burnt body of a monkey was spotted at a religious site, triggering outrage among locals, police said.

According to the police, some people at the spot mobbed a man who was roaming in the area, tied him to a pole on suspicion of committing the act, and began assaulting him while repeatedly asking his name and address. The man was unable to respond.

The viral video shows the youth tied to a pole and crying as police personnel and agitated locals question him about his identity, though he appears unable to speak.

City Circle Officer Pankaj Pant said on receiving information, police rushed to the spot, freed the youth and brought him to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the man gave incoherent replies and could not properly disclose his identity, Pant said, adding that the youth appears to be mentally challenged, and is often seen roaming in the area.

He said the last rites of the monkey were performed and the matter is being investigated. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB