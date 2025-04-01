UP: Man travelling atop bus hit by tree branch, dies

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A man travelling on the roof of a bus died after being hit by a tree branch on Tanakpur Highway here, police said on Tuesday.

Two others got injured in the accident that took place on Sunday night, they said.

The bus, carrying a group of about 60 devotees from Bulandshahr’s Jargaon village left on Saturday to visit Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand’s Tanakpur, the police said.

While returning to Bulandshahr on Sunday, at around midnight, three of the five devotees sitting on the roof of the bus got injured after being hit by a tree branch on the Pilibhit-Tanakpur highway.

The driver took the bus to the district hospital immediately after the accident, where doctors declared Sudhir Kumar (32) dead, they said.

Kotwali SHO Rajeev Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that after receiving the information of the accident, a police team reached the hospital and admitted the injured for treatment.

While Rajveer (45) was referred to Bareilly from the district hospital in Pilibhit, Ravi (38) is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV NB NB