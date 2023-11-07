UP: Man tries to set himself on fire after woman rejects his marriage proposal

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man tried to set himself on fire outside a women's police station in Shamli district after a woman refused his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday.

Vinay and the widow were in love and had planned to get married, however, the woman refused to marry him, they said.

Upset over this, Vinay attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the women's police station on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Shamli) Abhishek said.

He sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and has been shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that police are probing the matter. PTI COR ABN NB