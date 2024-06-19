UP: Man, two boys injured in acid attack in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A man and two boys were injured when two unidentified men threw acid over them during a marriage procession here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when two men approached the groom, Sudama Gautam (24) when he was sitting on a horse carriage.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh said that the two accused, riding on a motorcycle, jumped over the carriage and threw acid on Gautam from a plastic container.

"The acid also splashed on the minor boys, and they too were injured along with the groom," Singh said.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under section 326A (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.