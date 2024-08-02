UP man undergoes surgery to remove 10 cm tumor pressing on vital organs

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old male patient from Uttar Pradesh underwent surgery at a private hospital for the removal of a nearly 10 cm tumor pressing against his nose, windpipe and food pipe, with the doctors saying it was an extremely rare condition.

The surgery was performed at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where the patient Rakesh from Sambhal came with severe difficulty in breathing and swallowing, particularly with solid foods and a change in voice.

The surgery was led by Dr Sangeet Aggarwal, Head and Nech Onco surgeon and his team in July.

Speaking on the case, Dr Aggarwal said the patient's condition worsened over time, making it increasingly difficult for him to breathe.

After an MRI and core needle biopsy, it was found that a large 9-10 cm tumor was pressing against his nose, windpipe and food pipe.

"Rhabdomyoma in the parapharyngeal space is exceptionally rare and our tumour size is the largest of all tumours that have been reported. The cause of this tumour is unknown (idiopathic).

"They are more common in children and more often than not is found in heart. The only line of management is surgical excision. Diagnosis can be made by biopsy and MRI neck," he said.

Highlighting the risks, Anaesthesiologist Dr Jayashree Sood said, "Due to the complexity of the tumor's location, the surgical team meticulously planned the operation to address several critical risks: the tumor's proximity to major blood vessels posed a high risk of paralysis or death if injured.

"There was potential for excessive bleeding, the risk of facial paralysis and loss of voice due to nerve damage and the potential for damage to the food pipe."