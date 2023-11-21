UP: Man visiting in-laws in Bijnor strangles wife

Bijnor (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A man who had come to his in-laws' place to attend a marriage on Tuesday morning killed his wife by strangling her here in Nehtaur police station area, a police official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Chhapegran locality at around 4 am following an argument between the two, Dhampur Circle Officer Bharat Kumar Sonkar said.

According to police, Farah Naz (28) was staying at her parent's place for the past one and a half years. Salman had come to his in-laws' place to attend his sister-in-law's marriage.

Farah Naz and Salman had married five years ago, police said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY