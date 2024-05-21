UP man wanted in uncle's murder case held in Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 29-year-old man, wanted for allegedly murdering his maternal uncle, was arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Pawan Bhati from Loni in Uttar Pradesh, had been on the run since May 11 when he and his associates killed his uncle, Vikram Mavi, police said.

"After murdering his uncle, he (Bhati) was absconding and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared for his arrest. During interrogation, Bhati told police that in the first week of this month (May), his uncle (Mavi) and others attacked his family members. This led to the registration of a criminal case against Mavi and others," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

According to the police, on May 11, Bhati attacked Mavi with knives, rods, swords, and a pistol in an act of revenge.

He and his associates also fired seven to eight rounds with the illegal weapon and then fled the spot, the police said, adding that Mavi sustained more than 50 injuries in the attack.

"Bhati was previously involved in five other cases of heinous crimes and a case under Uttar Pradesh Gunda Act. On May 18, a tip-off was received regarding movement of Bhati with an illicit weapon in the market of Sector 1 in R K Puram area in Delhi," DGP Meena said.

A trap was laid and the police apprehended Bhati near Khalsa Restaurant in R K Puram, the DCP said.

One pistol loaded with two live cartridges was also recovered from him, he said "So far, we have arrested 11 people, including one woman, in connection with the May 11 murder case," DGP Meena said.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, he said. PTI BM BHJ