UP man who strangled 2 boys, hid bodies in brick kiln, gets life term

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment for strangling two children and dumping their bodies at a deserted brick kiln, a lawyer said.

The court also fined the convict, Kirti alias Laxman, Rs 60,000, Assistant Government Counsel Pravesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pushpa Singh awarded him separate life terms for the murder of Vishal and Sudama, aged four and six, along with a fine of Rs 30,000 in each case, he said. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Tiwari said the children's mother, 24-year-old Pinki Devi, died three days ago due to a cold as she lay in the night beneath an overbridge on National Highway-19 in the Gopiganj Police Station area.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the case dates back to July 4, 2024, when police recovered the bodies of two children from a hut inside a brick kiln in Narottampur village under the Modh police outpost.

Complaints of a foul smell had led the police to the kiln, which had been shut for two years.

The bodies were found wrapped in a red sari, Manglik said. Pinki Devi, who had been searching for her children for four days, had identified the bodies.

On her complaint, police registered a case against Kirti, with whom she had then been living, and arrested him from Haripatti village.

Police said Pinki Devi, a member of the nomadic Musahar community, had come from Sonbhadra to Bhadohi with her two sons.

There had been frequent fights between the couple over sending the children back to their father.

During one such row, Kirti killed the children in a fit of rage and fled after hiding the bodies.

Before she died, Pinki Devi deposed as a witness, the prosecutor said.