UP man who used proxy for exam, landed CISF job and fled after being exposed, held after 9 years

Mathura (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested a youth here who got a CISF constable job nine years ago by using a proxy to write the examination and absconded after authorities began an investigation into the matter, an officer said on Sunday.

Omveer Singh, a resident of Samoli village under Sureer police station limits in Mathura, was arrested on Saturday, he said.

Interestingly, at the time of his arrest, Omveer has been working as a village panchayat assistant in Mathura by hiding his past misdeed.

Circle Officer (Mant) Ashish Sharma said Omveer was accused of getting the job of a CISF general duty constable by making someone write the Staff Selection Commission examination in 2016.

After his selection, Omveer was sent to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Training Centre at Behror in Alwar. A few months after he began training, the director of the institute received a letter informing that Omveer had landed the job via fraudulent means. A court of inquiry was set up.

The SSC board sent proof of the trainee's written examination, PST (physical standard test) and medical admit cards, and handwriting samples to the forensic science laboratory in Shimla.

An expert investigation there proved that the handwriting on the application forms and the exam sheets, and the signatures made in the exam hall did not belong to the same person.

On the basis of this disclosure, the director of the CISF Training Centre dismissed Omveer and registered a case. As soon as he got a drift that action would be taken against him and he would be arrested soon, Omveer fled from the training centre, CO Sharma said.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Police officials reached the village panchayat office in Mathura where the accused has been working for the last three years, but he was not there at the time. They then took the help of local police and nabbed him from his residence. They took the accused with them on transit remand, the CO added. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK