UP: Man, wife among three killed in Purvanchal Expressway accident

Sultanpur/Amethi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 57-year-old man and his wife were among three people killed when a truck rear-ended an SUV ferrying pilgrims from Prayagraj on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Three others suffered serious injuries.

The accident occurred in the Kurebhar area when the SUV was approaching the Haliyapur toll plaza late on Monday, the Sultanpur police said.

The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

The victims were taken to the community health centre in Kurebhar where doctors declared Satyendra Nath Pandey, his wife Shashi Bala (53), and Rita Devi (50) dead on arrival, an official said.

Ritesh Kumar Pandey from Harsiddhi in Bihar's Motihari district, and Ashok Chaubey and his wife Kiran Devi were referred to the government medical college for further treatment, he added.

Kurebhar SHO Sharadendu Dubey said action would be taken once the victims' families file complaints.

In a separate accident, a speeding SUV crushed to death a two-and-a-half-year-old child in the Lalganj village of Amethi district early on Tuesday, police said.

Ahmad Raja was playing by the roadside when the vehicle hit him, killing him on the spot. The SUV driver fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

Mohanganj SHO Rakesh Kumar said the SUV had been impounded and legal action was being taken.