UP: Man, wife held for murdering her lover in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A married couple has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and strangling to death a 22-year-old man here over his extramarital affair with the wife, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Mukesh, a resident of Senthal, was found dead in a wheat field in the Hafizganj area on December 5, after which his brother lodged a complaint, and an investigation was taken up.

Post-mortem confirmed strangulation and assault, they added.

Call records of a woman, Nagma, led investigators to a breakthrough in the case. A police team then arrested the accused, Shanu Ali and his wife, Nagma, residents of Tanda Saadat, near Jadaupur crossing, Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. During interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime. Shanu told police that his wife had been in touch with Mukesh even after their marriage, the officer said.

On the night of December 4, he allegedly found Mukesh at his house, leading to a confrontation between the two men. Later that night, Nagma called Mukesh outside, offered him liquor, and, along with her husband, killed him, Mishra said.

Both the accused have been sent to jail, he added.