UP: Man, wife held for stabbing father to death over family dispute

Ballia (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A couple has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the man's father to death over a family dispute in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred when Mukesh Yadav (24), who works in Surat, Gujarat, returned home in Bhagwanpur village on Friday night. His wife, Pushpa Devi (22), complained to him about harassment by the in-laws.

Circle Officer (of Bairia) Mohd Faheem Quraishi said that following a heated argument, Mukesh stabbed his father, Lalji Yadav (48). When his brothers, Rakesh and Govind, came to save Lalji, Mukesh stabbed them too.

The CO said that upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and immediately rushed the three victims to a government hospital in Sonbarsa, where doctors declared Lalji Yadav dead.

Based on the complaint filed by Lalji Yadav's wife, Chinta Devi, a case has been registered against Mukesh and his wife, Pushpa Devi (22), under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The knife used in committing the crime has been recovered, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the CO added. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV HIG HIG