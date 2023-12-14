UP: Man, woman commit suicide by jumping in front of vehicles on Purvanchal Expressway

Barabanki (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a car and a truck within a span of 11 minutes on the Purvanchal Expressway in Haidergarh police station area here, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that a team was rushed to the spot on receiving information and found the bodies of a man and a woman late Wednesday night.

"On reviewing the footage of the CCTV camera, it was found that the woman jumped before a speeding car at 11:57 pm on Wednesday. A few minutes later a man is seen jumping before a speeding truck at the same spot at 12:08 am," the ASP said.

"We are trying to find how the duo reached on the expressway and the reason for taking this extreme step. Prima facie, it appears that the duo knew each other and were romantically involved," he added.

The deceased man has been identified as 30-year-old Suresh Kumar Rawat of Kalyanpur village here, police said, adding the woman's identity is yet to be ascertained.

The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR CDN AS AS