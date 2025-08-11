UP: Man, woman found hanging from tree in Budaun; police suspect suicide

Budaun (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree under here on Monday with police suspecting that the two committed suicide as they were in relationship and belonged from the same caste.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Budaun Brijesh Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Arjun Singh (22) and Parmeshwari (19) -- from Vamanpura village -- were allegedly in a relationship and their bodies were found hanging, Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Kumar said.

On Sunday evening, Parmeshwari had gone out of the house and when she did not return till late night, her family members got suspicious and reached Arjun's house.

When they found that he was also not at home, the two families launched a search and found the two bodies hanging from a tree in a field.

They informed police, who reached the spot and brought down the two bodies and set them for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched in the matter, the officer said.

SSP Singh inspected the crime scene and gave necessary instructions. He said the man and the woman were from the same caste and were neighbours.