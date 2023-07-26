UP: Man, woman found hanging from tree in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Bilgram area here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they were in a relationship against the wishes of their family members. No suicide note has been recovered from them, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that their bodies were found hanging from a neem tree in a field belonging to one Raghunath in Mahsonamau village of Bilgram.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The SP said that the deceased were identified as Anoop (22) and Ruchi (20), both from Bilgram area. Anoop used to work in Noida, he said. PTI COR CDN SKY