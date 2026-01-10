UP: Man, woman found hanging in mango orchard in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard at Daulatpur village in Hardoi district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the deceased man was a tractor driver who worked for a person in a neighbouring village.

Preliminary information suggests the two were in a relationship, and the young woman had gone somewhere with the man on Thursday, ASP Martand Prakash Singh said.

The ASP, who visited the spot, said a field unit team also reached the scene to collect evidence. Police have not revealed the identities of the deceased yet. PTI COR CDN ARI