UP: Man’s body exhumed in Basti after mother alleges murder over property dispute

Basti (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old man was exhumed 17 days after his burial in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district following allegations by his mother that he was deliberately killed in a road accident over a property dispute, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (City) Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari said Pradum Gupta, from Purana Dakkhana, was injured in a road accident on December 19, 2024, and died during treatment on January 17. His family buried the body after his death.

However, Gupta’s mother, Meena Gupta, accused their pattidar (farming partner) of causing the accident with the intent to kill her son due to an ongoing property dispute, Tiwari said.

Acting on the magistrate’s order, the police exhumed the body with the help of JCB and sent it for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received, he added.