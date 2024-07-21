UP: Man's body found floating in pond outside village in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) The body of a 36-year-old man, who went missing three days ago was found floating in a pond outside a village here on Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Mahendra Saroj, a resident of Jamal Mau village, police said.

SHO of Kokhraj police station Indradev said Saroj went out of his house three days ago to defecate and did not return home. The family searched for him but could not find him.

The locals on Sunday saw his body floating in a pond outside the village and informed the police, the SHO said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation will be launched on the basis of the family's complaint and the post-mortem reports, SHO added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG