UP: Man's body found in Kaushambi hotel room

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a hotel room in Kaushambi here on Monday, police said.

The police identified the victim as Emil Joseph, a resident of Pritampura, Delhi. He was a tax analyst by profession, they said.

The matter came to light when Joseph's brother reached the hotel after he received a message from him. He requested the staff to open the door, police said.

The manager of the hotel opened the door with a duplicate key and found Joseph in an unconscious state. Around 10 am, the manager called the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, trans-Hindan Nimish Patil said.

Joseph had vomited on the bed sheet. The police found a pre-prescription of December 2023 from his belongings in which a private doctor of Delhi had prescribed medicine for depression, police said. Some wrappers of tablets were also found on his bed.

Prima facie, it seems that he overdosed on the depression tablets, they said.

Police have taken his laptop, mobile and other things in their custody for investigation and sent the body for postmortem, the DCP said. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG HIG