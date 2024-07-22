UP: Man's body with injury marks found in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) The body of a man bearing injury marks from a sharp weapon was found here on Monday morning, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Bhim Kumar Gautam identified the victim as Aqib Ahmed (23), a resident of Hikshaura village in the Salempur police station area.

Ahmed's body was found on the road a little far from the village on Monday morning. The police found injury marks from a sharp weapon on his body, Gautam said.

Ahmed's father, Shamim Ahmed, told the police that his son went to sleep after having dinner around 11 pm. He does not know when Aqib went out of the house and reached the spot, Gautam said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder was registered against unknown people, Gautam added.