UP: Man's kin kill wife's father by crushing him with car

Bijnor (UP), May 20 (PTI) Following a dispute between a married couple in a village here, the husband's family members allegedly killed the wife's elderly father by crushing him with a car, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchal on Monday said that police received information from Matora Dargah village of Dhampur area that Pukhraj (65) had been crushed to death by a car.

After police reached the spot, they found out that Pukhraj's daughter Anjali was married to Pradeep Chauhan. The duo who were married 12 years ago had an ongoing dispute for around 10 years, the ASP said.

The officer, citing the complaint received in the matter, said that late on Sunday evening, Pradeep's brother Jaideep Chauhan came with some people and crushed Pukhraj with his car. The accused fled the scene after that, he added.

Marchal said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and added that a case has been registered against the accused in the case.