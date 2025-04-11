UP: Man's partially charred body found in Baghpat, lover among 4 held

Baghpat (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Police on Friday recovered a partially charred body of a man who had been missing for five days, officials said. His married lover and three others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in his murder.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sachin Sharma (30). He had been missing since April 7. His family had reported him missing on Wednesday, which was later converted to a murder case, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar of Baraut police station said the investigation revealed that Sachin was having an affair with a married woman named Meenakshi from his village. Due to the affair, Meenakshi had a dispute with her husband and had started living at her parental home.

According to Kumar, Meenakshi, her sister Suman, her brother-in-law Virendra and Virendra's friend Shahnawaz conspired to kill Sachin as they were upset over him pressuring and harassing Meenakshi and Suman.

On April 7, Suman called Sachin to her in-laws' house in Sisana village where the four accused beat him to death with sticks.

Later, Virendra and Shahnawaz placed the body on Sachin's bike, took it to Santoshpur cremation ground and set it on fire using petrol. They then took the bike to the Yamuna floodplain in Nivada and set it ablaze as well, the SHO said.

All four accused have been arrested. The police have recovered the sticks used in the murder and the burnt motorcycle of the victim. Further legal action in the case is underway, SHO added.