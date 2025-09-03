UP: Marital dispute drives woman to jump off roof of two-storey building

Aligarh (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A middle-aged woman was severely injured after she allegedly jumped off the roof of a double-storey house here following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident which took place in Dakoli village of the Gonda area has surfaced on social media.

According to police, her husband persistently taunted and pressured her over marital disputes, leading the woman to jump from the roof on Tuesday. The woman's family took her to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, Circle Officer (Iglas) Mahesh Kumar said, adding that her husband is absconding after the incident and efforts are on to arrest him.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections," the officer said.

In the 30-second video, the woman dressed in a saree with a veil covering her head is purportedly seen standing on the edge of a roof that has no railing.

She then jumps into what appears to be a courtyard, where she falls face-first and is seen lying motionless as two children cry out "mummy, mummy" in distress.

Later, a couple of women rush towards her, followed by a man who is seen striking her with his hands even as she remains unresponsive.

Police said the authenticity of the video is being verified, and investigators are also trying to determine who recorded and shared it on social media. PTI COR KIS ANM OZ OZ