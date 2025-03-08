UP marks women's day with operational initiatives by Railways, launch of all-woman film project

Lucknow (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) International Women's Day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh was marked by empowering cultural performances, groundbreaking operational initiatives by the Indian Railways, and the launch of an all-woman film project.

In Lucknow, Governor Anandiben Patel praised university students participating in drama and speech competitions at the Raj Bhavan.

She praised the students' enthusiasm and emphasised their role in building a developed India. The governor encouraged the students to research social issues such as dowry and child marriage, according to a statement.

In the Jhansi division, 40 women from various departments managed operations of the Babina station.

Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Kumar Sinha praised the initiative, calling it a "historic step towards women's empowerment".

The event, aimed at promoting women's active participation and leadership in Railways' operations, included a cultural programme and memento distribution.

In Amethi, a film titled "Hunarbaaz Ladies" was announced, with the goal of empowering rural women.

The film's 'muhurat' was attended by District Magistrate Nisha Anant and Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

The film, which has a budget of Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore, will feature local women from self-help groups as actors.