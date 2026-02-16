UP: Married couple found hanging in Mirzapur; suicide note recovered

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) The bodies of a man and his wife were found hanging from a ceiling fan at their home here, police said on Monday.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot, in which the woman stated that they were taking the step on their own free will and that no one should be harassed, officials said.

The incident occurred in Shripatti village in the Chilh area, when Rohit Vishwakarma (27) and his wife Saraswati Vishwakarma (23) were found hanging from the same fan using a saree.

According to police, the incident came to light around 10 am when the couple did not open the door of their room. Rohit's younger brother knocked repeatedly, and upon receiving no response, he peeped through a window and raised an alarm.

Family members then broke open the door and found the two hanging, they added.

Inspector Ravindra Bhushan Maurya of Chilh police station said the couple lived on the upper floor of the house, while Rohit's father and brother resided on the lower floor.

Police said the woman's family members also reached the spot before the police arrived.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ