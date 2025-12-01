UP: Married woman found hanging under suspicious circumstances in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances inside her house here on Monday, police said.

According to police, Sapna, who has been married for two years, was found hanging from a noose in Dugapur village of the Peeparpur area.

Peeparpur Station House Officer (SHO) Shriram Pandey said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has been called to the spot.

“The cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway,” he added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ