UP: Married woman's body found hanging, family dispute suspected

Etah (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A married woman allegedly hanged herself to death in her home on Sunday in the Etah district's Sattarpur village, the police said.

The initial investigation suggests that family discord may have led to her suicide, Bagwala Police Station SHO Kapil Nain stated.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Parvati (25), the wife of Alok Kumar. She hailed from Lukhadipur village in the Farrukhabad district, and the couple had been married for nearly three years without children.

Villagers claim that Parvati frequently faced disputes with her in-laws. Her family often intervened in attempts to resolve the conflicts, but these efforts were unsuccessful. At the time of the incident, Alok was away for work, leaving only Parvati and her mother-in-law in the house.

Upon learning of the incident, police arrived at the scene and sent Parvati's body for a post-mortem examination.

The police assured that a thorough investigation of the case is underway and the reasons behind the woman's death are being probed.