UP: Masked men rob jeweller of ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A jeweller was robbed of ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh by masked men here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Lalchand Chapra village on the Laxmiganj-Pakadiyar road when Rajan Verma, was returning home at around 11.00 pm after closing his shop.

Three masked men on a motorcycle intercepted him. Sensing danger, Verma tried to escape but was forced off the road after the robbers rammed into his bike, police said.

When Verma attempted to flee on foot with his bag, the assailants attacked him with gun butts and sticks, injuring him on his head and legs. They snatched his mobile phone and stole 2.5 kg of silver and 200 grams of gold jewellery, worth Rs 18 lakh, before fleeing, Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra said.

Upon receving Verma's complaint, senior police officials visited the spot. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and conducting raids to arrest the accused, the SP said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG