UP: Massive fire guts goods worth lakhs at furniture factory in Saharanpur, no casualties

Saharanpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a wood factory here, gutting goods worth lakhs of rupees, and officials suspecting that the blaze was caused by a short circuit.

According to officials, no one was injured in the fire that erupted in the factory in Gali number 1 of Khata Khedi in the Mandi area, but it quickly turned severe leading to the collapse of the tin shed.

Chief Fire Officer Pratap Singh told PTI that they received information about a fire at the Dream Furniture factory in Khata Khedi and initially only one fire brigade was dispatched.

However, he said, as the blaze intensified, three more vehicles were pressed into service. It took several hours to bring the fire under control, but by then furniture, raw materials, plyboard and wooden frames had already been reduced to ashes.

The fire quickly turned severe, leading to the collapse of the tin foil, Singh said, adding that the flames shot up into the open sky, posing a risk to nearby factories. He said that timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further.

It is suspected that the blaze was caused by a short circuit, but authorities are currently ascertaining the exact cause of the fire, he added.

The Khata Khedi area houses several wood carving units and Saharanpur's wood carving industry is a significant sector with many of its products exported abroad, the CFO said. PTI COR KIS APL OZ OZ