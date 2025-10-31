UP: Mathura district administration signs MoU with Dutch NGO to clean Yamuna

Mathura (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) The district administration here has signed an agreement with a Dutch non-governmental organisation operating in India to help clean the Yamuna in Mathura-Vrindavan and revive two sacred ponds, officials said on Friday.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ‘Living Water Cycle’ will also be constructed near two major ghats, a senior official said.

The agreement with the Gurugram-based Living Peace Projects Foundation was signed in the presence of District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh on Thursday during a meeting attended by officials of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, irrigation department and municipal corporation.

Singh said the organisation will undertake a self-funded project to control solid waste and water pollution in the Yamuna by constructing a ‘Living Water Cycle’ building near Vishram Ghat in Mathura.

Similar structures will also be built near Devraha Baba Ghat in Vrindavan, while the Patit Pavan Kund in Gokul and the Bandi-Anandi Kund in the Baldev area will be revived, he said.

The organisation will raise funds for the initiative through corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, officials said.

A survey for the project will be completed by March next year and a detailed plan will be prepared thereafter. Work on the scheme is likely to begin in 2026, they added.