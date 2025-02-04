UP: Mathura District Panchayat Raj Officer held for taking bribe

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Mathura District Panchayat Raj Officer (DPRO) Kiran Chaudhary and retired driver Vijendra Singh have been arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, the Vigilance Department of the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A team of the Vigilance Department, Agra unit, took this action on the complaint of Pratap Singh Rana, the pradhan of Jhudawai village under Farah police station area of Sadar tehsil area of Mathura district.

Acting on a complaint of irregularity by the pradhan in a case, the district magistrate of Mathura had constituted a three-member committee of the Gram Sabha, while divesting DPRO Kiran Chaudhary of financial and administrative powers and directed action.

The DPRO had issued a notice against the Gram Pradhan to provide the records and files in this case in compliance with which he and the secretary provided the records and files related to the case to the District Panchayat Raj Officer's office.

The complainant Gram Pradhan alleged that the District Panchayat Raj Officer was misusing her position and demanding Rs 70,000 as bribe through her retired driver Vijendra Singh to file a report in his favour.

The Gram Pradhan complained about the matter to the Vigilance Establishment.

It was said in the statement that a confidential investigation was conducted on the complaint and the investigation found the case to be true.

After getting permission from the government, the Vigilance Establishment team arrested District Panchayat Raj Officer of Mathura Kiran Chaudhary and retired driver Vijendra Singh red-handed on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant Pratap Singh Rana.

A case has been registered in this regard and further legal action has been initiated. PTI AR/NAV AS AS