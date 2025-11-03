UP Mati Kala Board sees record-breaking sales of more than Rs 4.20 crore

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board has registered record-breaking sales of more than Rs 4.20 crore this year through a series of state, regional, and district-level fairs, the state government said on Monday.

The total sales mark a significant increase of Rs 91 lakh compared to last year, reflecting a 27.7 per cent growth despite fewer stalls being set up this year, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to uplift traditional artisans and promote indigenous crafts has been a key driver behind this success, the state government said in a statement.

The government's focused approach to marketing, branding, and training is enabling the state's pottery products to reach both national and international markets, it said.

According to government figures, the 10-day Mati Kala Mahotsav held at Khadi Bhavan in Lucknow from October 10 to 19, 2025, recorded sales of Rs 1.22 crore from 56 stalls.

Similarly, the seven-day regional fairs organised in Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad from October 13 to 19 saw 126 stalls generate Rs 78.84 lakh in sales.

In addition, the three-day district-level Mati Kala fairs held across 70 districts between October 17 and 19 registered sales of Rs 2.19 crore through 509 stalls, it stated.

In 2024-25, 878 stalls had achieved Rs 3.29 crore in sales. The higher turnover this year, despite fewer stalls, shows improved product quality, better fair management, and stronger market linkages, according to the statement.

"This reflects growing consumer interest in traditional pottery products and increasing confidence among artisans," the government said.

The Mati Kala Board aims to continue empowering artisans through advanced training, design development, exhibition management, and branding initiatives, ensuring long-term economic sustainability, it said.

To protect and promote traditional crafts, strengthen artisans' economic security, and generate employment through innovation, the Yogi government established the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board, the statement said.

Through this initiative, thousands of families have gained new avenues of self-reliance, and traditional pottery has found a renewed identity in modern markets, it said.

A landmark decision under this initiative allows members of the Prajapati community to extract clay free of cost from village ponds, significantly reducing input costs and facilitating uninterrupted production.

"These steps reflect the government's commitment to preserving traditional crafts while enabling them to compete globally," the statement said. PTI KIS RHL