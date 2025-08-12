UP mausoleum vandalisation: SP members enter assembly Well, raise slogans against govt

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Vandalisation of the Fatehpur mausoleum by right-wing groups rocked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, with members of the Samajwadi Party trooping into the Well of the House and raising slogans in front of the speaker's chair.

After the opposition raised the issue in the House, the government said in its response that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the law will take its own course.

Members of right-wing outfits stormed the Fatehpur mausoleum on Monday night and damaged graves, claiming it to be a Hindu temple site and demanding permission to offer prayers.

Police tightened security at the mausoleum on Tuesday. The entire area was put under drone surveillance and additional police force from neighbouring districts was deployed.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey raised the issue after Question Hour.

He claimed that despite a warning about the possibility of unrest at the mausoleum, adequate security arrangements were not made at the site.

"Seven days ago, the leader of an organisation declared... that the mausoleum belongs to Hindus," the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader said.

Though police barricaded the site, adequate security was not available, which allowed the mob to storm the mausoleum.

Pandey alleged that "the BJP government is trying to disturb communal harmony. There is a trend of demolishing Muslim madrassas and mausoleums, so that communal harmony is disturbed and their one-sided politics can continue." He asked the government to clear its stand on this issue.

Responding to the opposition, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "The government has no connection with this matter in any way." Those trying to take the law into their hands will be punished, he said.

An FIR was registered against 10 named and 150 unnamed people at Fatehpur police station on the evening of August 11, he said.

Pandey asked the government why the name of the BJP's Fatehpur unit chief was not mentioned in the FIR. At this, SP members entered the Well of the House and started raising slogans against the government in front of the chair of Speaker Satish Mahana.

Mahana told the protesting members that the question raised by the leader of the opposition had been answered, but they were not in the mood to let the House function.

"The opposition is not ready to give the government an opportunity to answer. It is not ready to raise the problems of the people. The government and I want the House to run... if you want to close the House, then I am ready for that too," he said.