UP: Mayawati slams Cong, SP over political integrity, urges BSP workers to gear up for 2027

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Thursday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of lacking political honesty, and asserted that only her party is committed to the welfare and constitutional rights of marginalised communities.

Addressing a special meeting of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, she called on all party workers to devote their full energy and resources towards preparations for the 2027 state Assembly elections, according to an official statement.

She said the party aims to secure the "master key of political power" and continue its legacy of social and economic emancipation, it said.

During the meeting, she extended heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to all party office-bearers and workers for the "historic success" of the grand state-level event held on October 9 at the Kanshi Ram Ji Memorial Site in Lucknow on the 19th death anniversary of the party's founder Kanshi Ram.

Referring to the mega event, she said the historic gathering of lakhs of people who came by train, private buses, small vehicles, and even on foot demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"However, leaders of rival parties, who usually rent crowds for rallies, resorted to petty politics by alleging that government buses were arranged for the event," proving their frustration, Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also expressed gratitude towards the Uttar Pradesh government for accepting the BSP's written demand that the revenue collected from ticket sales at memorials, monuments, and parks constructed under BSP rule and developed as tourist sites in Lucknow be used for their maintenance.

"This reflected the BSP's political honesty and goodwill, values that parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress cannot appreciate since political integrity is not part of their character," Mayawati said.

She slammed the SP government, saying that its "casteist mindset" led it to neglect the memorials built under the BSP government and to rename many of the new districts, universities, colleges, hospitals, and other institutions established in honour of great saints, gurus, and social reformers from the Bahujan community.

"If they had not done this, and if they had not rendered various welfare schemes ineffective, their name might have been spared from being recorded in the dark pages of history, just like the infamous 'state guest house incident' of June 2, 1995. But their lack of remorse even today shows nothing but political malice, deceit, and dishonesty," she said.

Mayawati further stated that using tactics such as bribery, deceit, manipulation, and secret collusion are not part of BSP's character.

"Our politics is like an open book, clean, transparent, and committed to the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare and happiness of all)," she said.

The BSP believes in open and honest politics under the blue sky, whether in support or opposition, she added.