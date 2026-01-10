UP: Meat seller arrested for stabbing pet dog dead in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a meat seller for allegedly stabbing a pet female dog to death here after it strayed into a meat shop, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre said a case has been lodged under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act based on a complaint by Bhupendra Sharma, a resident of Kalan police station area.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Friday evening when the pet dog strayed into the local meat shop. The accused, identified as Salim, along with another person named Wasim, allegedly attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in its death.

Bhavre said the case is being investigated and further legal action is being taken.