UP: Medical college students protest over inappropriate physical contact of superintendent

Unnao (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Students at a private medical college here staged a protest on Saturday demanding action against the college's medical superintendent over allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a female student, police said.
The incident reportedly occurred on November 17 in Shri Ram Murti Smarak College, when the medical superintendent allegedly touched a student inappropriately on her cheek.
The victim had initially reported the matter to the college principal, but no action was taken. A subsequent complaint to the college chairman also went unaddressed, with the complainants allegedly being reprimanded and asked to leave, they said.
Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said, "The incident is sensitive. The victim's statement has been recorded, and a fair investigation will be conducted." "Videos circulating on social media show the students confronting the Medical Superintendent, and the Soharmau inspector intervening," he said.
The protesting students demanded the immediate suspension of the Medical Superintendent and registration of a criminal case against him. Tensions remain high on the college campus, with a large number of parents gathering at the site, they said.
Police have initiated an investigation, they said.