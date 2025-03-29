UP: Meerut doctor booked as cotton left inside woman's abdomen during C-section

Meerut: An FIR has been lodged against a female doctor here for alleged medical negligence after she left a bundle of cotton inside a woman's abdomen following a C-section delivery, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered at TP Nagar police station on Friday following a court order by Assistant Chief Magistrate Prachi Aggarwal on a complaint by Rajni Sharma, they said.

Sharma alleged that she gave birth to a daughter at Sirohi Nursing Home on June 30, 2018, where the surgery was performed by Dr. Shikha Jain, a police officer said citing the complaint.

She later experienced persistent stomach pain, but despite multiple consultations, the doctor diagnosed her with stomach ulcers, he said.

As her condition worsened, she underwent surgery at a medical college, where two operations were performed, the officer added.

Sharma further alleged that the pain was due to a cotton bundle left inside her abdomen due to Dr. Jain’s negligence, Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Saxena said.

The complainant claimed that after receiving no response from authorities, including the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), she moved the court, the SHO said.

He said, "The case was registered on Friday following a court order of Assistant Chief Judicial Magistrate Prachi Aggarwal on the complaint by Rajni Sharma."

Meanwhile, Jain has denied all allegations, saying, "There is nothing like that. This is just a way to take money from the doctor." When questioned about the alleged monetary demands from the woman, she told PTI that she was not aware of the specifics.

Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Kataria said that he was unaware of any complaint filed by Sharma at his office.

Police has initiated investigation into the matter.